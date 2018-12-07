Sidharth Malhotra shares his look from upcoming film Marjaavaan. See photo

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started shooting for his next film Marjaavan. Sidharth on Friday tweeted a still from the upcoming film. He is seen sporting a rugged ook and has tattoos of all religion -- Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity on his fingers. .

He captioned the image: “Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! (Love and revenge have no religion, no one is god. Marjaavaan shoot begins today!)”

Actor Rakul Preet, who will also be a part of the film took to Instagram to post a picture of the team of Marjaavan and wrote, “And a new journey begins!! #Marjaavaan.. Looking forward to working with this super passionate team.”

The film’s director Milap Zaveri shared Sidharth’s image and wrote: “Power, Passion, Pyar (love)! ‘Marjaavaan’ first look.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar described the journey as exciting and wished the entire cast luck for the film’s shoot. “Marjaavan” is slated to release on October 2, 2019. The film will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, who is making her Bollywood debut with “Student Of The Year 2”.

“Marjaavan” reunites Zaveri with Riteish and Sidharth after four years . They were seen together in “Ek Villain”, which was written by the filmmaker. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 18:04 IST