Saaho director Sujeeth ends silence on criticism of film: ‘I am being treated as if I committed a crime’

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:21 IST

Director Sujeeth cannot understand why he is being targeted for the critical failure of his film, Saaho. The director has moved in with his mother, who is taking care of him as he recovers from dengue and public attacks.

He told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime.”

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, and made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore, has made around Rs 400 crore at the box office, with over Rs 100 crore coming from its Hindi release. It was earlier reported that the film would need to make over Rs 600 crore worldwide to break even.

The 28-year-old filmmaker continued, “I don’t know why all these reports targeting me are being published. I last gave interviews one day after the release of Saaho. Even when I say ‘no comments’, it is turned into an interview. And those quotes are now being used against me.”

Asked about an alleged statement he made where he claimed fans in Bihar want to erect a temple in his honour, he countered, “Please show me where I’ve said this. I never said this. One guy who has nothing to do with the film made this statement on YouTube. I would never make these kinds of statements. I know how ridiculous it sounds.”

He said that he isn’t one to speak pompously. “My mother would kill me if I became pompous,” he said. “They build temples for people like Rajinikanth sir and Mammootty sir. I can only be a devotee at the temple of great actors and great cinema. I am not into bragging. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?”

He said that while he should be celebrating the film’s success, he has been stuck in bed. “Fortunately for me,” he added, “Prabhas sir and the producers are supporting me. That’s the only good thing happening in my life right now. Seeing all the criticism, I decided to keep quiet and still, all these negative things are being said about me.”

Saaho has received harsh criticism for its thin script and over-the-top plot. It was touted as one of the biggest action films of India. Sujeeth on social media had even urged fans to watch the film a second time, and had thanked them for their support.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:36 IST