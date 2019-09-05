Prabhas pens emotional note thanking fans for Saaho success, confirms Rs 350 box office haul

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Actor Prabhas on Thursday thanked his fans and audiences for their incredible response and appreciation for Saaho, via a post on his Instagram page.

“To my beloved fans and audience. Thank you for all your unconditional love for Saaho. This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given,” Prabhas wrote in the heartfelt post.

Along with the post, Prabhas also shared a poster which confirms that the film has grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide and still counting. Saaho becomes the third consecutive Rs 300 crore grosser for Prabhas after Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2.

The film, which has been produced by UV Creations, was predominantly shot abroad on a whopping budget and featured large scale action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The film also featured Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marked the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in an action-packed role.

Saaho was made on a budget of close to Rs 350 crore. In order to break even, the film needs to collect at least Rs 600 crore. Meanwhile, the film has found itself in a plagiarism row. Apparently, the core plot of Saaho is very similar to French thriller Largo Winch, and its director has accused the makers of stealing his story.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 17:13 IST