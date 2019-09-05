e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

Prabhas pens emotional note thanking fans for Saaho success, confirms Rs 350 box office haul

Actor Prabhas has thanked fans on Instagram, after the box office success of his film, Saaho.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:14 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Actor Prabhas during a programme organised to promote Saaho in New Delhi.
Actor Prabhas during a programme organised to promote Saaho in New Delhi.(IANS)
         

Actor Prabhas on Thursday thanked his fans and audiences for their incredible response and appreciation for Saaho, via a post on his Instagram page.

“To my beloved fans and audience. Thank you for all your unconditional love for Saaho. This film is what it is because of the sheer appreciation and incredible response you all have given,” Prabhas wrote in the heartfelt post.

 

Along with the post, Prabhas also shared a poster which confirms that the film has grossed over Rs 350 crore worldwide and still counting. Saaho becomes the third consecutive Rs 300 crore grosser for Prabhas after Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2.

The film, which has been produced by UV Creations, was predominantly shot abroad on a whopping budget and featured large scale action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The film also featured Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marked the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in an action-packed role.

Saaho was made on a budget of close to Rs 350 crore. In order to break even, the film needs to collect at least Rs 600 crore. Meanwhile, the film has found itself in a plagiarism row. Apparently, the core plot of Saaho is very similar to French thriller Largo Winch, and its director has accused the makers of stealing his story.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 17:13 IST

tags
more from regional movies
trending topics
Mumbai RainsReliance Jio FiberTeacher’s Day Motivational quotesSarvepalli RadhakrishnanINX Media CasePM ModiMukesh AmbaniIndigo flightsTeachers’ Day Google DoodleVirat KohliAirtel XstreamArjun RampalChhichhore reviewHTLS 2019Jio Fiber launch updates
top news
    latest news
      don't miss