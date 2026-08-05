How the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is building an ecosystem for India's fashion startups

India has long been home to exceptional fashion talent, but the industry has often lacked structured support to help creative businesses scale sustainably. The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) aims to bridge that gap by bringing together investment, mentorship, commerce, media and industry recognition under one platform. (L-R): Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Sanjay Nigam, Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan Founded by entrepreneur Sanjay Nigam, FEF positions itself as India's first fashion-focused venture studio, designed to support entrepreneurs at different stages of building their businesses. The idea is to provide not just investment, but also access to mentors, strategic partnerships and industry expertise that can help emerging brands grow in India and internationally. The initiative has drawn support from several business leaders and public figures, including Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Vinod Dugar, Gaurav Dalmia, Sandeep Jain, actor Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar and Vagish Pathak, among others.

(L-R) Ravi Jaipuria, Ishmitaa Badalia, Akshay Kumar, Golu Bhai Badalia, Sahil Arora, Rajesh Chandan, Saloni Jain, Vagish Pathak

One of FEF's flagship initiatives is Pitch To Get Rich, produced in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment. Streaming on JioHotstar, it is positioned as India's first business reality show dedicated exclusively to fashion entrepreneurship. The first season began with a ₹30 crore investment pool, with total investments eventually reaching ₹40 crore for participating fashion startups.

(L-R) Ravi Jaipuria (Chairman, Varun Beverages), Sanjay Nigam (Founder, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund), Gaurav Dalmia (Chairman, Dalmia Group Holdings), Naveen Jindal (Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power) and Vagish Pathak (Chairman, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund)

According to FEF, brands backed during the first season generated a combined revenue of over ₹182 crore in FY26, nearly double that of the previous year. The organisation has set a target of achieving ₹500 crore in cumulative portfolio revenue by FY27. Building on the first season, Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 will feature a ₹100 crore investment pool for emerging fashion businesses - an increase of 150 per cent over the previous edition. The expanded commitment reflects growing investor interest in India's fashion startup ecosystem.

Manish Malhotra (Fashion Designer), Malaika Arora (Actor), Tiger Shroff (Actor), Janhvi Kapoor (Actor), Gautam Singhania (Managing Director of the Raymond Group), Akshay Kumar, (Actor), Sanjay Nigam (Founder, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, and Manushi Chhillar (Actor and Miss World 2017)