Saaho box office collection day 5: Prabhas film earns Rs 350 cr worldwide, Hindi version touches Rs 100 cr

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:30 IST

After making impressive weekend collections, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho has now earned a total of Rs 350 crore within five days of its release, with its Hindi version clocking in at Rs 100 crore despite a dip. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho needs to reach Rs 650 crore collection (30% entertainment tax and 30% distributors share) in order to break even.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared a poster released by Saaho’s makers that announced, “#Saaho350CrsPlusWWIn5Days.” They also termed it India’s biggest blockbuster. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma amongst others.

As per a Boxofficeindia report, Saaho made an estimated collection of Rs 7-8 crore on Tuesday, totaling Rs 100 crore at domestic windows in Hindi version alone. While most places saw a major dip in the collections, Gujarat, Odisha and Bihar theatres continued to collect good numbers, the report added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted box office figures of Saaho’s Hindi version and revealed that the film has earned Rs 93 crore in four days. “Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by Ganesh Chaturthi holiday [some parts of India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: Rs 93.28 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Hindi version,” Taran had tweeted Tuesday.

Taran had also compared the weekend collections of the film with Prabhas’ biggest blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion and wrote, “Prabhas versus Prabhas [opening weekend biz]...2015: #Baahubali Rs 22.35 cr. 2017: #Baahubali2 Rs 128 cr. 2019: #Saaho Rs 79.08 cr. Nett BOC. India biz. Hindi version.”

#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2019

After making a record opening collection of Rs 24.40 crore on a working Friday, Saaho (Hindi) became the third highest opener of the year after Bharat and Mission Mangal.

“Saaho was bound to rake in big numbers and it has achieved it in its opening weekend. In four days, it has grossed around Rs. 300 crore worldwide but the film’s fate still rests on how it performs from Tuesday as the film opened to awful reviews and very mediocre word-of-mouth,” trade analyst Trinath told Hindustan Times earlier.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:25 IST