Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker, Daisy Shah dance at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh visarjan. Watch

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:11 IST

After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together on Monday, actor Salman Khan and his family gave a grand send off to Ganpati on Tuesday. In a new viral video, Salman can be seen dancing to beats of ‘dhols’ at the visarjan.

In the viral video, Salman can be seen covering his ears from the loud music. Also seen dancing with him were actors Swara Bhasker and Daisy Shah. This year again, the festival was celebrated at the residence of Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma.

Other videos from puja and aarti were also shared online. In one such video, while Salman’s mother Salma can be seen doing the aarti, Salman can be seen standing at one end of the frame holding Arpita’s son Ahil in his arms. In another video, Salman and Ahil do the aarti together.

Earlier, celebrities like Katrina Kaif (who was accompanied by sister Isabelle), Prabhu Deva, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Mouni Roy, Daisy Shah, Poonam Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Waluscha De Souza, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, were spotted attending Arpita’s Ganpati celebrations.

On Monday, a host of celebrities landed at the Ambani home for Ganesh darshan. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit (who came with husband Dr Sriram Nene), Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Ileana D’Cruz and cricketers including Kardik Pandya and Yuvraj Singh, among others were spotted at the function.

Before the start of the 12-day Ganesh Chaturthi, a host of Bollywood names were spotted welcoming Lord Ganesh into their homes. Names included Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Bendre. South Indian stars, too, posted pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi puja. Allu Arjun posted pictures while actors like Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, among others, wished fans on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 09:10 IST