Saaho crosses Rs 300 cr mark worldwide in just 4 days but could still find it difficult to break even

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:54 IST

Prabhas’s mega budget action flick Saaho, which might have opened to scathing reviews, has stirred up a box-office storm at the ticket windows. It has grossed a whopping Rs. 300 crore worldwide in just four days.

According to trade analyst Trinath, Saaho has performed on par with expectations when it comes to its opening weekend box-office numbers. “Saaho was bound to rake in big numbers and it has achieved it in its opening weekend. In four days, it has grossed around Rs. 300 crore worldwide but the film’s fate still rests on how it performs from Tuesday as the film opened to awful reviews and very mediocre word-of-mouth,” Trinath told Hindustan Times.

Saaho has grossed close to Rs 100 crore from its Hindi version. Apparently, the film is doing exceptionally well in Hindi vis-à-vis Tamil and Telugu versions.

The film, which was produced by UV Creations, was predominantly shot abroad on a whopping budget and featured never seen before action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Saaho also featured Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marked the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in an action-packed role.

In the Hindustan Times review, Saaho was described as a bloated action film which is ‘so ambitious in its scale that it almost fools you into believing it’s a great film’. The film ends up as one of those big budget attempts that’s highly ‘ambitious and silly’ at the same time.

Saaho was made on a budget of close to Rs 350 crore. In order to break even, the film should collect at least Rs 600 crore (30% entertainment tax and 30% distributors share). However, going by the reviews and general talk of neutral fans, it won’t be easy for the film to break even.

Meanwhile, the film has found itself embroiled in a plagiarism row. The plot of Saaho is very similar to French thriller Largo Winch, and its director has accused the makers of stealing his story.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:54 IST