Saaho director gets emotional in a heartfelt post, requests everyone to watch the film again

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:04 IST

Saaho director Sujeeth is overwhelmed with the response to the Prabhas starrer which, despite garnering mostly scathing reviews, has gone on to mint gold at the box-office. The film has grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide in just five days, according to its makers, UV Creations.

In an Instagram post, Sujeeth opened up about his filmmaking, his journey and why audiences should give Saaho a second chance.

He thanked everyone for watching the film and talked about how he made his first short film when he was just 17 years old. He also requested the audience to give the film a second chance.

“Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, no team but had lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like extra boost for my journey. Traveled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up. TODAY MANY PEOPLE saw SAAHO - some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie. Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho,” his post read.

The film was predominantly shot abroad on a big budget and featured never-seen-before action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The film also featured Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marked the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen in an action-packed role.

The Hindustan Times review called Saaho a bloated action film. “Prabhas’s Saaho is so ambitious in its scale that it almost fools you into believing it’s a great film. Unfortunately, it doesn’t even come close to being great and just manages to emerge as a decent watch, provided you’re not tired by its stretched run-time. The film ends up as one of those big budget attempts that’s highly ambitious and silly at the same time. While Prabhas tries to hold it together in whatever way possible, Saaho is mostly underwhelming if not for the grandeur and couple of solid action stretches.”

Saaho, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, was made on a budget of close to Rs 350 crore. Apparently, the Hindi version of the film has done better business vis-à-vis other languages.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:02 IST