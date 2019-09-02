Varun Dhawan praises Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore, calls it ‘an amazing film with a beautiful message’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:05 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has watched Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore and has been suitably impressed. The actor took to Twitter to share his experience with fans.

He wrote: “Watched #chichore last night. Had a blast @niteshtiwari22 what an amazing film with a beautiful message. U will come home with the whole group. I have 3 people very close to me associated with this film. Go catch it everyone.” He also shared pictures he took with Shraddha and Varun Sharma and another one with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Watched #chichore last night. Had a blast @niteshtiwari22 what an amazing film with a beautiful message. U will come home with the whole group. I have 3 people very close to me associated with this film. Go catch it everyone pic.twitter.com/IvJC7MApn8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 2, 2019

Chhichhore, which releases on September 6, features Shraddha with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty among others.

Speaking about her role, Shraddha said in an interview, “That is an interesting film for me because I play two characters of two generations. I play a college student and also the mother of a young girl. Playing two generations in the same film is interesting.”

Producer Sajid, who is associated with mass entertainers like Housefull, Kick or Baaghi series, believes Chhichhore is one the best films he has produced. “Chhichhore is one of my most finest products till date. In films like this, you expect less but you get more. It is an underdog film. I am sure people will like it. This film is a gift to my kids.”

Chhichhore’s director Nitesh Tiwari delivered one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema with Dangal. However, when asked about the pressure at the box office, the director said he doesn’t think too much about it.

“As far as the box-office is concerned, we didn’t know Dangal would become such a huge success. We made Dangal purely for the love of the story. We felt that the story needed to be told. We never kept the box-office result in mind, so there was never pressure when we made ‘Dangal’,” Tiwari told IANS.

“However, after the success of Dangal, the only pressure I would take would not be the box-office pressure. That would be unreal to have... to take that pressure. You can’t say ‘My film is going to perform so much at the box-office’. The only pressure and it is only human for me to feel that way is, I want to live up to the expectations of people. Whatever expectations they may have of me after Dangal. I hope I will be successful in exceeding their expectations,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 17:03 IST