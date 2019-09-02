Varun Dhawan declares Coolie No 1 sets completely plastic-free, tweets picture. See here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:44 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently in Bangkok shooting for his upcoming remake of Coolie No 1, urged peers to go plastic-free after he received an amazing gift from his co-star, Jackky Bhagnani.

The actor shared a picture of the gift, a tall mug with Coolie No 1 printed on it. Along with the present was a note which read, "Dearest Varun, The coolest Coolie No1. Sharing the burden of making our world plastic-free with you. One sip at a time."

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles," he captioned the picture. The post comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat and urged everyone to make India plastic-free.

Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to maintain cleanliness at public places as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "Home or the neighbourhood lane, street circles, crossings, or drains, schools, and colleges ... we have to involve ourselves in a mega campaign of ensuring cleanliness at public places.”.

The original Coolie No 1, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic. This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film Judwaa 2.

Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the Coolie No1 remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, 2019.

Varun, who was last seen in the period drama film Kalank, will next feature in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Street Dancer will release in January 2020.

