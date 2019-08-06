Varun Dhawan to get Rs 33 cr paycheck for Street Dancer 3D, despite Kalank failure: report

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan will reportedly earn a massive Rs 33 crore for his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. A Pinkvilla report quotes a source as saying that the actor’s considerable pull among the TV audience was the key reason behind the decision.

The source said, “Varun is clearly going to be one of the highest paid actors from the younger generation. He is being paid to the tune of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D. The call was taken keeping his satellite reach in mind. His films usually work tremendously well on TV and the makers are also reaping huge benefits of the same.”

The source adds that channels are willing to splurge on the film, because Varun is a sure bet. “They plan to sell the satellite rights to a leading channel for an unbelievable price and the channel is okay with it because Varun promises great viewership on the small screen too,” the source continued. “The actor has got a signing amount of Rs 10-11 crore and the remaining remuneration will be given to him from the money the producers make from the satellite and digital rights.”

Director Remo D'Souza, his wife Lizelle D'Souza, actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khsola Kumar at the wrap-up party of Street Dancer 3D. ( IANS )

After starring in a string of box office hits, Varun delivered his first flop this year, in the ensemble period drama, Kalank. Previously, actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly made Rs 40 crore for starring in the smash hit, Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Varun recently concluded filming on Street Dancer 3D, and pictures from the wrap party were shared online. The party saw the film’s cast, including Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, producer Bhushan Kumar, and director Remo D’Souza. According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

