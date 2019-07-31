Street Dancer 3D party inside pics: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi join Remo D’ Souza

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:28 IST

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is finally complete. A wrap-up party was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, attended by the lead pair along with others.

In the pictures from the bash, Varun was seen in casual clothes, T-shirt and a pair of jeans while Shraddha was in a black dress. Also present at the do were director Remo D’Souza, producer Bhushan Kumar, Nora Fatehi among others.

Team Street Dancer 3D poses for a group photo. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, after finishing the shoot of Street Dancer 3D, Varun took to Instagram to share his feelings. He wrote: “It’s a wrap on ‘Street Dancer 3D’. I can’t explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected.”

The actor also thanked everyone associated with the movie. “Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen January 24.”

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama directed by Remo, who helmed ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and ABCD 2 as well. The film also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana apart from the lead pair.

Varun and Shraddha remain busy stars with many films in their kitty -- Varun will begin work on his father’s film, Coolie No 1, a remake of his own 90s hit film of the same name while Shraddha’s Saaho will release on August 30.

