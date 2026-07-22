New Delhi, The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea of the Muslim side alleging that the alternate site identified by the Madhya Pradesh government for offering namaz was located too far from the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar. Bhojshala row: SC to hear Muslim side's plea over alternate namaz site, seeks response of MP

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the Madhya Pradesh government on the possibility of providing an alternate prayer site adjacent to the disputed complex.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side, submitted that the court had directed the state to provide an open space near the Bhojshala site for prayers.

However, he alleged that the land identified by the authorities is around 2 km away.

"The order was that land should be near the Bhojshala site. The land given for Friday prayer is 2 km away. We have already missed Friday prayers," Ahmadi said.

The solicitor general, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, said the alternate site is approximately 900 metres away from the disputed complex.

He, however, assured the bench that he would personally examine the issue and take appropriate steps if required. "I will personally look into this and rectify it," Mehta said.

Justice Bagchi said the court's earlier order "has to be followed in letter and spirit."

The bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday and directed the solicitor general to seek instructions from the state government regarding the provision of an "adjacent site" for offering namaz.

On July 14, the bench, while taking up appeals filed by the Muslim side against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's judgment declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, had directed the state government to provide a separate open space adjacent to the disputed site for offering Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm until the matter is finally decided.

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