The Sky Is Pink trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim weave magic with a warm tale. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:31 IST

The first trailer for Priyanka Chopra’s comeback Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink is out. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The film, which will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, will release in theatres on October 11. It is produced by RSVP Movies and RKF and marks Priyanka’s return to Hindi films after three years.

Watch the trailer for The Sky Is Pink here:

The first part of the trailer is light and mushy as it shows Priyanka and Farhan fall in love and get accidentally pregnant. Things take a tragic turn in the second half when their daughter, played by Zaira, is diagnosed with a terminal disease and the family struggles to keep themselves together through the tough times. They fight, cry and sometimes laugh together even as the background music gets too melodramatic to be taken seriously.

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.

Priyanka shared the film’s trailer on Twitter on Tuesday. “Presenting the trailer for #TheSkyIsPink- a film about love, made with so much of it! It’s a very proud milestone moment for me, because it’s my first as an actor & co-producer. Hope it gives you all the feels & inspires you to celebrate life!,” she wrote.

Presenting the trailer for #TheSkyIsPink- a film about love, made with so much of it! It's a very proud milestone moment for me, because it’s my first as an actor & co-producer. Hope it gives you all the feels & inspires you to celebrate life!https://t.co/eJuCD371iR pic.twitter.com/k05cY6AkD2 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 10, 2019

The film’s first poster was released on Monday by the film’s stars. It showed Priyanka perched on Farhan’s back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. “In this family, crazy doesn’t skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer Tomorrow at 10 AM,” Priyanka wrote in her tweet.

Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.

The Mary Kom actor, before jetting off for TIFF this weekend, shared a romantic still from the film on her Instagram account on Sunday. In the picture, Farhan can be seen holding Priyanka in his arms. “Made with love and so much more!” she captioned the snap. Farhan also shared another still from the flick in which he could be seen giving a piggyback ride to his co-star.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on first meeting with wife Mira Rajput: ‘My only thought was if we will even last 15 minutes’

The poster for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

“TheSkyIsPink was made with not just hard work but with a lot of love and it is overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation at #TIFF! The trailer will be out soon guys! Stay tuned,” he captioned the picture.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play parents to Zaira Wasim in The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 10:05 IST