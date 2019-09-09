Shahid Kapoor on first meeting with wife Mira Rajput: ‘My only thought was if we will even last 15 minutes’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have evolved together in four years of their marriage and are now happy to play ‘Daddy Pig’ and ‘Mummy Pig’ to their two kids: Misha and Zain. Shahid has now revealed how his first meeting with Mira went.

The actor said in an interview to Vogue that the first time they met, they spoke for seven hours. “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around.. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’”

The couple got married in 2014. “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” Mira said.

Talking about how Mira reacted to his role of a drug maniac in Udta Punjab, Shahid told the magazine, “We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!’”

He also revealed her reaction to his 2015 film Shaandaar, which turned out to be a disaster at the box office. “The earlier you move on, the better,” she had said.

Mira also came out in support of Shahid’s highest grosser Kabir Singh. The film went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year with collections of Rs 278 crore. She shared an intense still of the actor from the film on Instagram and wrote, “Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi, Faaslon se hausla ye toot’ta nahi. So proud of you baby. It’s your time to shine.”

Mira has also spilt a few more secrets about her married life. Talking about how her change of residence from Delhi to Mumbai has brought about a change in her style sense, Mira said, “I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Mira is now among the most talked about star wives in Bollywood and is followed by the paparazzi wherever she goes. She is regularly spotted during her gym outings or with daughter Misha at her playschool.

