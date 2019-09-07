Mira Rajput turns 25, friends and family shower her with love as she parties with Shahid Kapoor. See pics

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput turned 25 on Saturday, two days after the Bollywood couple celebrated the first birthday of their son, Zain. Looks like the couple decided to keep it low profile.

While the birthdays of her two children, Misha and Zain, were celebrated rather publicly, Mira’s birthday was strictly a family and friends affair. Mira did, however, share pictures as Instagram stories of family and close friends wishing her and she posing with them. One of them is a Boomerang video and features Shahid as well.

On September 5, Mira and Shahid celebrated Zain’s birthday with a children’s party. Sharing a post, wishing her son, Mira had written: “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy.” In the picture, while Mira is dressed in printed shirt, Zain has a white and blue stripped t-shirt on. Mira is also wearing a huge straw hat.

In late August, the couple had celebrated the birthday of their daughter Misha. On the occasion, Mira shared an infant picture of Misha and wrote: “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 in an arranged match, approved by their parents. During an appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Shahid had spoken about being married and parenting. “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents. If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance,” he had said.

Shahid is among the most sought after actors in the country after the huge success of Kabir Singh. Though panned by critics, the film was lapped up by audiences and ended up as one of the biggest grossers of the year. While Shahid is a bit conservative about his personal life and don’t share too many pictures, Mira often gives a peek into their personal lives.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 16:45 IST