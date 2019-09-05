Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput prepare for son Zain’s first birthday, see their cutest pics

bollywood

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain turns one on Thursday, the happy mom shared her excitement with fans on Instagram. Sharing a picture of streamers, Mira wrote, “DIY Birthday Prep.”

Mira and Shahid recently celebrated their three-year-old daughter Misha’s birthday and she shared a throwback photo of her daughter on social media. “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives,” she captioned the image.

Earlier in August, Mira had shared a picture of her family - husband Shahid, son Zain and daughter Misha. Shahid and Mira are seen helping their kids celebrate Rakhi in the picture. Mira had wrote alongside the post, “Promises to keep.”

Mira often shares pictures from her family and fans on Instagram love all the updates about their favourite star and his life. Check out some of the posts:

After Zain’s birth in September 2018, Shahid had shared the news on social media and wrote: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 after their parents arranged the union. During an appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Shahid talked about his married life, parenting and more. “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents. If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance,” he had said.

