Mira Rajput spends her Saturday out with daughter Misha, at gym with Shahid Kapoor. See their pics

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:26 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor had a couple’s session at the gym with wife Mira Rajput on Saturday. The two were spotted together by the paparazzi after the workout outside the gym.

Mira was later seen at Food Hall with her daughter Misha in Lower Parel, Mumbai. She wore a white shirt and a yellow skirt while Misha was seen in a red sports shirt and shorts combo. Mira guided Misha by the hand to their car. They appeared to have attended a birthday party there with Lara Dutta’s daughter and other kids.

Also seen with her kids was actor Sunny Leone. She picked up her twins Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha from the playschool. She was dressed in a yellow top and blue jeans and had her hair rolled up in side buns.

Vidya Balan promoted her film Mission Mangal on Friday with her other co-stars from the film. She was seen in a red suit as she posed for the photographer. Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowariker were also seen at a dubbing studio together on Friday night. They have worked together on Panipat.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan beats Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson to become Most Handsome Man in the World, actor jokes ‘Well, it’s broccoli’

Kriti was again seen at a dubbing studio on Saturday in a white shirt and pink shorts. She also wore some funky white sunglasses to complete her look. Her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff also showed off his buff body in a black vest when he was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi.

Actor Sonali Bendre was seen at dinner with her husband Goldie Bahl, Sussanne Khan and other friends on Friday. She wore a green top on black pants while Sussanne was seen in an all-black outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput promoted their upcoming film Chhichhore in Mumbai. They released the film’s first song Fikar Not on Saturday. He was seen in a black T-shirt and pants combo while she was seen in a black shirt with a large cape, black jeans and black hight heels.

Check out more celeb pics:

Vidya Balan promotes Mission Mangal, Ashutosh Gowariker with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter and Sunny Leone seen around Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon spotted by paparazzi.

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput promote Chhichhore.

Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput spotted in Mumbai.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 20:26 IST