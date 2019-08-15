e-paper
Raksha Bandhan 2019: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput help Misha, Zain tie their first rakhi. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput helped their kids, Misha and Zain, as they took part in their first Raksha Bandhan.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Misha was born in 2016, and Zain was born in 2018.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have shared pictures from their kids, Misha and Zain’s first Raksha Bandhan. Mira shared the pictures on Instagram on Thursday. Misha was born in 2016, and Zain was born in 2018.

She captioned the first picture, “Promises to keep.” The picture shows Shahid and Mira, each with a child in their laps - Shahid has Zain while Mira has Misha - as they help them tie a rakhi. “So cuteeee,” wrote a fan in the comments section. “Adorable,” wrote another. The family can be seen in traditional Indian attire, with Shahid and Zain twinning in the same kurta.

 

Promises to keep 🌸

Mira also shared a picture of the young siblings on her Instagram stories. The picture shows Misha and Zain concentrating hard on the ‘shagun’ envelopes. Another picture shared by Mira shows the ‘shagun’ envelopes up close.

Shahid and Mira weren’t the only Bollywood family to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared several pictures from the Bachchan family celebrations, which included pictures of her parents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, her brother Abhishek, her children Agatsya and Navya, and her niece, Aaradhya.

Meanwhile Sonam Kapoor and her cousins, Mohit Marwah and Arjun Kapoor also seem to have had a fun Raksha Bandhan. Sonam and Arjun took to Instagram to share glimpses from their celebrations.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 17:26 IST

