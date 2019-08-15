Raksha Bandhan 2019: Sonam Kapoor shows off her Rakhi loot, thanks cousin Arjun Kapoor. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:01 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor managed to score a big loot on Raksha Bandhan, thanks to her cousins Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. The actor showed off the ‘shagun ka lifafa’ (envelope of ceremonial cash gift) on her Instagram stories after tying rakhis on her brothers’ wrists.

“Rakhee loot! @arjunkapoor and @mohitmarwah you guys are the best!! Where is the rest of it? @akshaymarwa22, @harshwardhankapoor, @bhambani_siddhant, @karansingh,” she wrote on her Instagram story. It showed her in dark sunglasses, fanning herself with the envelope.

Arjun also shared pictures from the get-together. He hugged each of his sisters--Anshula, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. “Rakhi day !!! #inthepinkofhealth #famjam @sonamkapoor @anandahuja @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @mohitmarwah @antara_m,” he captioned a bunch of pictures posted on Instagram. Fans wondered why his half-sister Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor were missing from the celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor, too, shared colourful pictures of the cousins. “Happy Rakhi #FamJam #BlessedWithTheBest missed you @janhvikapoor @khushi05k @akshaymarwah22 @harshvarrdhankapoor @aashitarelan16 @shanayakapoor02 @jahaankapoor26,” she captioned the post. Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja and Mohit’s wife Antara also joined the celebrations.

Arjun and Anshula are the kids of film producer Boney Kapoor while Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan are the kids of Boney’s brother and actor Anil Kapoor. Mohit is the son of Boney and Anil’s sister Reena.

