Arjun Kapoor puts a protective arm around Malaika Arora as they return from Australia. See pics

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:11 IST

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted returning to Mumbai, after a work vacation in Australia. The couple was in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Arjun was seen wearing a brown jacket, a black T-shirt, sunglasses and black pants. Malaika, meanwhile, wore a printed tee, white pants, and a black overcoat. A video of Arjun protectively telling host Karan Tacker not to flirt with Malaika was widely shared online, after it was uploaded on the internet from Melbourne. “I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous,” Karan said, before turning to Arjun and adding, “You’re lucky to be sitting next to her.” To which Arjun replied, “Jaake peeche wali ke sath flirt karna.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted at the Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun and Malaika’s last vacation was in the Maldives, where they celebrated his birthday together. The couple also made their relationship Instagram official during the trip, after months of speculation.

Since then, they have spoken candidly about each other, and even possible wedding plans. Speaking about coming out as a couple, Arjun told Filmfare, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

About a possible wedding, he added, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?”

Malaika agreed. In an interview to Zoom, she said, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 19:07 IST