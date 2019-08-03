Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor: ‘Yes I am happy, but there’s no marriage on the cards right now’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:52 IST

Actor-dancer Malaika Arora has once again put rumours to rest and clarified that marriage with Arjun Kapoor is “not on the cards right now”. She also talked about son Arhaan’s career plans and said he is interested in films.

Speaking with Zoom TV in an interview, Malaika said, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.”

Asked if her son, Arhaan, is interested in making his career in films, Malaika said, “He loves films because that is the environment he grew up in, He loves watching and following films. But what is he going to do about it, I think no one is sure. Because he is not sure yet.”

She also praised media for being patient with the couple who made their relationship official earlier this year as they attended the premiere show of Arjun’s India’s Most Wanted. “Media has been very patient, understanding and very pro. I have to be grateful to them because they been really understanding. In terms of trolls, that’s a different section altogether, people confuse that,” she said.

Malaika is often trolled online for dating a younger man, divorcing Arbaaz Khan and what she wears. Asked about the trolling, she said, “It’s never bothered me, maybe now I am more vocal than I was earlier. I never was somebody who is very vocal. Now, maybe more vocal than ever in my entire years of working. At times, there are certain things that bother you but I don’t let that get to me.I think I have built this shield and armour to protect myself and I think that’s what keeps me going. I don’t let anything…any sort of negativity affect me.”

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:36 IST