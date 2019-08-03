Nusrat Jahan enjoys honeymoon with Nikhil Jain, celebrates Sindhara Dooj. See pics

bollywood

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who raked up controversy on her first day in Parliament earlier this year, has shared new pictures from her honeymoon in Maldives. The Bengali actor has also shared pictures with husband Nikhil Jain as she celebrated Sindhara Dooj. Nusrat is seen sporting vermillion and red bangles- symbols of a married life in Hindu tradition - in all the pictures.

She is seen enjoying her honeymoon with husband and actor Nikhil, wearing yellow pants and a colourful, printed top paired with a stylish hat in the pictures. “That feel good vibe... @nikhiljain09 #togetherness #thenjaffair #goodtimes,” she captioned the post.

In another set of pictures, Nusrat sports a white and blue striped top and is seen posing alone. “Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places,it exists in moments,in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09,” she wrote, triggering Mimi Chakraborty to ask her, “Honey how is the moon?”

Sharing pictures from her Sindhara Dooj celebrations, Nusrat wrote on Instagram, “Thank u for making my first Sindhara so special @t2telegraph @pabsclick @chakrabortysaionee @sawansukhajewellersindia @sawansukha @nikisawansukha @prabhaagarwalpr styled by @sandip3432 saree by @rangoliindia mua and hair by @sahababusona and @gini_love21 thank u hubby @nikhiljain09 for being there..!!” Sindhara Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrated on the second day of second fortnight in the Shravan month of the traditional Hindu calendar.

On her first day as a first-time Member of Parliament (MP), Nusrat attracted criticism when she wore sindoor and bangles to the Parliament. Reacting to the criticism and a joint fatwa issued by 25 Muslim clerics, she had then tweeted, “I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. As much as I respect all religions, I remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear.…faith is beyond attire. And is more about believing and practising the invaluable doctrines of all religions.”

She had also said in a statement, “I don’t pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion. I have been a Muslim by birth and I am still a Muslim. It’s about faith,You have to feel it inside your heart and not in your head.”

Nusrat tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19. Later, they hosted a grand wedding reception in Kolkata.

