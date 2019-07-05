Nusrat Jahan wedding reception: Mamata Banerjee, Mimi Chakraborty join the newlyweds at the bash. See pics

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain recently, threw her wedding reception in Kolkata on Thursday. A host of celebrities and politicians including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the function to bless the newlyweds.

The Tollywood actor-turned-MP looked beautiful in a wine-coloured velvet lehenga. Her husband also opted for a velvet bandhgala of a dark shade. Nusrat’s best friend and MP Mimi Chakraborty was also by her side wearing a dark-green lehenga.

West Bengal Chief Minister's Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty at the wedding reception of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain in Kolkata on July 4, 2019. ( IANS )

Nusrat Jahan with her husband Nikhil Jain during their wedding reception in Kolkata on July 4, 2019. ( IANS )

( IANS )

“We have come a long way. I am very happy to make it till here as we have had a lot of road-bumps and a lot of roller-coasters on the way. But I am very happy to have her by my side and support her in everything she does. Whatever makes her happy, I want to do that,” Nikhil told reporters during the reception party at ITC Royal.

Asked about any special gift for the occasion, Nusrat said: “We gifted each other our entire lives, that is the most special gift that any person can gift the other person.”

In a candid moment, she asked: “Shaara ta jibon ekta manusher shaathe katate hobe, chaap ta bujhte parchen ki? (Can you understand the pressure of spending the whole life with a single person)” to which her businessman husband assured “there will be no chaap (pressure)”.

The actor took this as a vow from her husband in the presence of so many media persons. “Everyone is the witness now. Hope you gave a thought before uttering the words,” Nursat asked her husband.

The beautiful sewing-themed invite for the reception was sent out to film directors, actors that Nusrat has worked with, important names from the field of politics along with family and friends. The actor had exchanged wedding vows with Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19.

Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business. The 29-year-old actor was working as the face of his textile chain when the duo is said to have got acquainted with each other last year.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 11:09 IST