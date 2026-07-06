India and US@250: A friendship in America’s winter? | Number Theory

Neither of the two means India can afford to decouple from the US

Can India become agnostic to the US at a time when it has little to offer in terms of export markets, and is forcing India to buy expensive weaponry and other American things? Anybody who thinks so is only seeing half of the problem. India might not have aced the merchandise trade route to the US, but it has made large gains from the human resource/service export route to the US. Not only has it created an extremely prosperous cohort of Indian Americans in the US -- among the most well educated and wealthy in all of America -- it has also gained a large number of jobs in the Indian economy in sectors such as, but not only, IT thanks to this demographic alliance. The process has brought large incomes via the service export/remittance route. Any rash decoupling with the US can seriously jeopardise these gains. This is especially the case, because India is unlikely to have even a fraction of the warmth it still has with the US with China, the only country which can replace the US’s dominance in technological knowledge. China has had a history of military conflict with India, continues to have a border dispute and is extremely unlikely to be welcoming of foreign migrants like the US is even today, despite all its recent misgivings.