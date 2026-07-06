VHP's Alok Kumar breaks silence on Ram temple loot row as pressure mounts over who dropped the ball

With the Ram Mandir loot case continuing to stir political and public debate, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International president Alok Kumar, in an explosive interview with Kumkum Chadha, described the controversy as a deep emotional blow to devotees but rejected suggestions that the VHP should be held accountable for the functioning of the Ram Mandir Trust. Alok Kumar in conversation with HT. (HT)

"What has happened is very unfortunate and it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world. We are hurt, everybody is hurt and there is no question of finding out any excuses or trying to defend it," Kumar said.

Kumar also rejected attempts to link the controversy directly to the VHP, RSS or the Centre.

‘Champat Rai does not represent the VHP’ One of the sharpest exchanges during the interview revolved around Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, who is also an international vice-president of the VHP.

Kumar acknowledged Rai's long association with the organisation but argued that his role in the Trust should not be equated with representing the VHP.

The VHP chief said, "I am not denying that Champat Rai ji has been a senior office-bearer and is presently the international vice-president of the VHP. But we did not nominate him to that place. We did not recommend him. He does not represent the VHP."

Pressed on why the VHP had not publicly distanced itself from Rai despite mounting criticism, Kumar refused to endorse any immediate disciplinary action.

"You want me to dismiss him today without even the result of the investigation? Nobody has yet accused Champat Rai of sharing, instigating or planning such loot”, said Kumar.

Watch the full interview here: