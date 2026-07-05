Imams' association chief questions VHP over ₹1,400 crore collected during Rath Yatra

All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Sunday alleged that questions have long been raised over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) finances and leadership in relation to the Ram Temple movement, amid the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations. Rashidi claimed the VHP has "always been under suspicion" since the Ram Mandir movement. Referring to funds collected during the Rath Yatra,

Rashidi claimed the VHP has "always been under suspicion" since the Ram Mandir movement. Referring to funds collected during the Rath Yatra, he questioned the organisation's financial transparency, according to news agency ANI.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad is such a name that since the Ram Mandir movement took place and until now, it has always been under suspicion. At that time, 1400 crore rupees were collected during the rath yatra; they haven't given an account for that till now," he said.

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Rashidi's allegations against VHP Linking the current allegations to the VHP, Rashidi alleged that Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai was being deliberately kept at arm's length.

"Now, with Champat Rai clearly being seen in the Ram Mandir theft, activities like this are going to take place somewhere to give a clean chit to Vishva Hindu Parishad, saying that it's okay, and it will also be said for Champat Rai that no, he is absolutely pure, clean as a whistle, he hasn't done anything," the AIAA president said.

Rashidi further claimed that Rai was intentionally distancing himself from the VHP to avoid renewed scrutiny.

"Champat Rai is intentionally wanting to keep himself away from Vishva Hindu Parishad for now because as soon as the name of Vishva Hindu Parishad is mentioned, many things come to the eyes of the people in the country and somewhere that 1400 crore issue and this new issue could all combine to become a controversy. Champat Rai is a clever man; that's why he has intentionally kept himself a bit apart," he added.

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SIT visited Ram temple On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple visited the temple premises to carry forward its investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 1 granted the SIT a 15-day extension to complete its probe, allowing it to widen the scope of the investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23, following which eight accused were arrested.

Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, hours after police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.