Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor enjoy brunch and shopping on US Independence Day in New York, she says, ‘I make u look good’

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are holidaying in New York and are setting fresh couple goals by sharing pictures of them twinning, window shopping, striking similar poses and playing around with captions on Instagram. The two shared similar videos of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts as the celebrated the US Independence Day on Thursday.

Arjun shared a boomerang video of himself jumping in front of a gate and captioned it, “It’s been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (& we shall)... #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart.” But it was Malaika’s comment to the post that attracted attention. She wrote, “I make u look good,” in her response to the post.

Malaika shared a similar video of herself jumping in a black vest and shorts and captioned it, “celebrating 4th of July .....#nyc.” Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first ones to respond to the picture and wrote, “Stop it.. ul get tired kameeni.”

Arjun also shared a video of him running on a treadmill. He wrote, “Running into July & running back to Mumbai be like... From @mr_ericrakofsky in New York City back to @shivohamofficial in Mumbai City the transition is fluid... #runningman #trainingholidays #dontstopwontstop #onedayatatime #going4it.” Close friend Ranveer Singh was quick to comment, “BHAAAAG ARRRRRRJUUN BHAAAAAAAAAAG !!!!”

Others pictures shared by the couple show them enjoying window shopping, enjoying a delicious brunch and posing candidly for the camera.

Malaika Arora enjoys window shopping and sightseeing in New York.

Malaika Arora shared pictures from her and Arjun’s lunch date.

Arjun Kapoor shared new pictures from New York.

Malaika and Arjun also met actor Rishi Kapoor in New York, where the latter has been stationed for several months for cancer treatment. Neetu Singh shared a picture from their get-together on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika.” Malaika also thanked them for the lovely evening.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 10:18 IST