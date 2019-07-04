Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora visit Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York. See pic

Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for a cancer, has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Joining the bandwagon is Bollywood’s newest couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

In a recent Instagram post, the veteran actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the couple, posing with Arjun and Malaika.

While Rishi holds both the actors' hands as the two can be seen sitting next to him, Neetu stands behind Malika. "Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see Rocketman and lunch at Red Farm,” Rishi's caption read.

Arjun and Malaika have been in the news for their many public appearances. The duo, who initially denied dating each other, recently made their relationship Instagram official.

In the romantic picture, the duo can be spotted hand in hand, giving major couple goals. Arjun can be seen looking at her while she's lovingly leaning onto him. "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing Arjun Kapoor ... love n happiness always," the caption read.

Arjun and Malaika have been in New York for several days, and left Mumbai at the end of June to celebrate his birthday in style.

