World Cup fever grips Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, duo poses with former cricketer Kapil Dev

At the time when the entire nation is cheering for India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are also supercharged about the game. They posed with Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev, to show their enthusiasm for the tournament, which Neetu later posted on Instagram.

Neetu’s latest post is proof of how excited she and Rishi are about the ongoing World Cup. Going by the post, it looks like the couple are in England for the match. However, Neetu did not reveal the location in the picture.

Neetu captioned the picture, “Super charged about the World Cup” and accompanied her post with hashtags like #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit.The trio can be seen smiling while posing for a happy picture together.

Indian cricket team has reached the semi-finals in the tournament. They will next take on Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley cricket ground, Leeds (England).

The World Cup fever can also be seen in social media posts of celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu, television stars Asha Negi, Karan Wahi and Rannvijay Singha, who filled up their Instagram with pictures from the stadium.

Rishi, who has been in New York for over eight months, seeking medical treatment for cancer, recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Rishi’s children Ranbir and Riddhima keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have visited the veteran actor.

Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles.The Mulk actor, who went to the US in September last year, was last seen in the Netflix movie Rajma Chawal.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 13:46 IST