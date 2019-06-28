Rishi Kapoor left amazed by the sky-high prices of sneakers, recalls famous Hindi saying

Actor Rishi Kapoor loves to talk about random things and often shares interesting anecdotes from his day-to-day life on Twitter. The actor, who is currently undergoing post-cancer treatment in New York, was left bewildered by the heavy price tags on sneakers in a showroom.

He shared pictures of sneakers with the price tags, and wrote, “Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. ‘Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein’ Crazy!”

Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. "Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein" Crazy! pic.twitter.com/6NjemHFtzE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

He shared more pictures from his outing and wrote, “Biggest sneaker store I have seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Shocked to see sneakers sell for $40,000/$27,000/$25,000/$20,000 etc...Most sell for$5,000 and above.”

Biggest sneaker store I have seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Shocked to see sneakers sell for $40,000/$27,000/$25,000/$20,000 etc...Most sell for$5,000 and above. pic.twitter.com/a3nY8SLvbB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

The actor had also reacted to India’s win over West Indies in the recent ICC World Cup match played at Manchester. “Congratulations Supreme team Nothing to be taken for granted. ICC World Cup is ours Decimating all. Fingers crossed.” India beat West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday.

Congratulations ⭐️Supreme ✨team⭐️ Nothing to be taken for granted. ICC🏆🇮🇳is ours Decimating all💥Fingers crossed🤞🏻 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

Rishi had flown to the US for cancer treatment in September last year. He was accompanied by wife Neetu Singh while son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor and her family visit them regularly. Several Bollywood celebrities have also paid them a visit in last months.

They recently dined with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya, who are vacationing in the US. Among the latest to visit them are Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya.

Also read: Sanjay Kapoor, daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep visit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York. See pic

Rishi has himself confirmed that he will be returning to India soon. The poster of his new film Jhootha Kahin Ka released on Friday and also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 18:32 IST