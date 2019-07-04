Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora wear the same cap, neon outfits. He asks ‘Who wore it better?’

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a new picture of himself from New York, wearing the same cap which Malaika Arora had worn in her latest picture on Instagram. Not only that, he too wore a neon jacket, much like Malaika.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan & I !!! (Ps - who wore the neon better ???” In the picture, Arjun is sporting a neon green sweatshirt and a cap with New York city logo. It is the same cap which Malaika wore in her earlier photo. What’s more is that she is sporting a neon yellow outfit. No wonder Arjun asked the question as to who wore neon better. Incidentally, Malaika had also worn a neon green dress in June.

Arjun and Malaika have been on a holiday in New York and have been sharing pictures and videos from the Big Apple. They left for New York to celebrate Arjun’s 34th birthday.

Recently, Malaika shared a post on love and tagged Arjun on it. “‘Right Lovers’. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. they will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar,” Malaika wrote in an Instagram story.

On Arjun’s birthday on June 26, she shared a loved-up photograph in which they can be seen holding each others’ hand. “Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always,” she wrote.

Apart from her love life, Malaika is setting vacation goals among her fans by sharing moments from the vacation. Malaika on Wednesday left her social media followers drooling over her photographs. “What you looking at?,” Malaika captioned the images in which she can be seen wearing a white tee paired with a shrug and heart-shaped sunglasses.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 14:36 IST