Malaika Arora takes a pick from Arjun Kapoor’s wardrobe, wears it with pride in New York. See pic

Fitness enthusiast and former reality show judge Malaika Arora and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor are holidaying in New York these days. Malaika has now shared a picture of herself wearing Arjun’s cap during one of their lunch dates.

She shared a picture of herself wearing a yellow west and a black cap on Instagram and captioned, “Mad hatter in nyc.,,..(p.s THE mad hatter clicked it).” She can be seen sporting red lips, looking down with a drink in her hand in the picture. She also shared a picture of a waiter carrying several mocktails on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Am very thirsty.”

Malaika Arora shared pictures from her and Arjun Kapoor’s lunch outing on Instagram.

Malaika have been sharing several pictures from their New York vacation on Instagram. The couple flew to the Big Apple to celebrate Arjun’s 34th birthday. Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep and kids Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor also gave them company on their trip. Maheep even shared a picture of the two posing with their son in New York.

Malaika made her relationship with Arjun official on his birthday this year. She shared their first couple picture with the caption, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

While a lot has been said about their age difference and their relationship on social media, Malaika told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “You have a problem if I wear something that doesn’t suit your taste, you have a problem that I am divorced, you have a problem that I have found love again, you have a problem that my partner happens to be younger than me. It might not have crossed your mind, but I don’t really care about your problems. I am not here to please anybody, let alone nameless and faceless people on social media.”

Also read: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share first pics from wedding and they are too beautiful for words. See more photos

Also read: Spider-Man Far From Home movie review: A passable postscript to Avengers Endgame, but a marvellous ode to Tony Stark

Watch Arbaaz Khan react to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora’s wedding rumours

On being asked about how it feels to be in a relationship with Arjun, she said, “It feels amazing! When my marriage ended. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!”

She added, “We live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older. she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this. I have just one line: Take a flying f***.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 10:50 IST