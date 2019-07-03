Malaika Arora tags Arjun Kapoor in ‘right lover’ post, says ‘They will never cause anxiety, you will feel at peace’

Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor have not only made their relationship public, they have been happily giving their fans a sense of what a perfect relationship feels like. Malaika recently spoke to Hindustan Times in a candid interview about Arjun and she has now shared a special post defining the perfect lover and tagged her boyfriend.

“The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the wars in your chest and fill your bones with nectar,” she wrote. The couple is at present holidaying in New York. Arjun had earlier shared a photo of Malaika holding a heart-shaped bag and wrote that she has his heart.

Talking to HT Brunch, Malaika had expanded on her feelings for Arjun, saying it feels amazing to be in a relationship again; she was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan.

“When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!” Malaika said.

Talking about their age difference – Malaika is 45 while Arjun is 34, she said, “The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.”

She also spoke about her son Arhaan reacted to her relationship with Arjun, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 10:40 IST