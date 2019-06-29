Malaika Arora says ‘only love’ in latest pic from New York as she flashes victory sign by LGBTQ colours, see pics

Actor Malaika Arora, who flew off to New York earlier this week with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to celebrate his 34th birthday, is obviously having a great time in the Big Apple. Her latest pictures are proof.

The fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share more pictures from her time in the city, sharing night views from her hotel room, food pictures and other such images. Posting one picture, where she is posing by an LGBTQ signage and flashing a victory sign, she wrote ‘only love’, ‘pride’ and ‘pridenyc’.

Malaika Arora has been sharing pictures and video clips from her New York holiday.

On Arjun’s birthday (June 26), she shared an older picture with him, which some reports claim is from one of their earlier holidays in Bali, and confirmed her relationship with him. Sharing it, she wrote: “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

Arjun, in an earlier interview with Filmfare, had already confirmed being in a relationship with her, saying that they chose to come out in the open as the media had treated them with dignity. He had said: “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Malaika set the internet on fire a day before when she sported an ultra glamorous neon green outfit as she sat lazily on a bench, soaking in the New York sun. In another candid picture, she posed with Arjun and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s son.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 11:11 IST