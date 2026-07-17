Delhi govt to put 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, dubbed ‘Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal’ by BJP, to commercial use

The Delhi government is exploring options to commercially utilise the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, including leasing it out as a luxury hospitality property, while simultaneously making use of it for government functions and conferences, officials of the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) said. The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines, Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, was the official residence of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure at the helm of the government, and was at the centre of a controversy between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dubbed it the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ (Glass Palace) over reportedly expensive house fittings made by the former CM.

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the government was exploring a partnership with established hospitality companies to professionally manage the property.

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“We are thinking of tying up with established companies that are in this business so that the property’s maintenance can be managed professionally. At present, we spend a lot of money on its maintenance, which is an unnecessary expense. If the same property can be used by the government to generate revenue, it would be a better option,” Verma said.

Plans were made earlier too The proposal is the BJP government’s latest attempt to repurpose the controversial Civil Lines property after assuming office last year.

Previous proposals include converting the bungalow into a state guest house and cultural centre, as well as handing over the property to the Centre in exchange for multiple government residences from the central pool.

Officials said the PWD is preparing a detailed proposal outlining the operational model, including the legal and technical framework required for such an arrangement. The proposal will be submitted to the government after these aspects are finalised.

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PWD officials said they have also decided to complete an unfinished camp office run from a second building on the same premises, and convert it into a venue for government events or rent it out to private entities to generate revenue.

The construction of a camp office on 1,500 square yards on the premises started in 2021-22, with a two-storey building envisaged. However, construction was halted after inquiries were ordered into alleged irregularities linked to the renovation of the official residence. According to information previously shared by the Delhi government in the assembly, around ₹25 crore had already been spent on the project before work stopped. The total project cost was estimated at nearly ₹60 crore.

The residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, was at the centre of a political controversy in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025. The BJP alleged that between ₹45 crore and ₹52 crore of public money was spent on luxury interiors and high-end fittings, and referred to the property as ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

The renovation also led to allegations of financial irregularities and violations of building norms, prompting inquiries by multiple agencies, including those initiated by the lieutenant governor, the Central Vigilance Commission and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The AAP, however, rejected the allegations and has maintained that the expenditures cited by the BJP were inflated.