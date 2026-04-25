BJP's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ jibe at Kejriwal isn't new. Here's how row 2.0 emerged

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has once again found himself in a controversy surrounding his residence. This time it involves a new Type-VII bungalow in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden, and a tag that has long been associated with him: “Sheesh Mahal” ('Glass Palace'). Former CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has shifted to a Type-VII government bungalow on 95, Lodhi Estate in New Delhi. (ANI Video Grab)

The BJP on Saturday slammed Kejriwal over living “lavishly” in his new bungalow allotted to him at Lodhi Estate, dubbing it as “Sheesh Mahal 2”, referring it as a sequel to charges made about renovations at the official CM residence when Kejriwal was chief minister of Delhi.

While the AAP denied the allegations and even questioned the veracity of some images shared by the BJP, it was Delhi's public works department minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma who took the lead in the attack.

He displayed some photos and claimed these were from the Type VII bungalow given to Kejriwal in his capacity as a party's chief. Verma said that the Central Public Works Department does not spend such money on bungalows, and claimed that "private money" was spent to create some amenities.

"After he was forced out of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the dhurandhar ['stalwart', but more a reference to a recent movie] voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ at Lodhi Estate," Verma alleged.

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Verma claimed that Kejriwal's new residence at 95 Lodhi Estate has five bedrooms and four drawing rooms. He said it has amenities superior to any other bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, including those of the leaders of other parties, such as the Congress and the DMK.

Raghav Chadha, who recently sent shockwaves within the Aam Aadmi Party by announcing his exit and joining the BJP, also criticised Kejriwal over his “lavish” bungalow, saying that was why the AAP lost in Delhi.

“Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi elections,” Chadha said in a media interaction on Saturday.

Photographs are fake , says Atishi Former Delhi CM Atishi from the AAP said the pictures shown by Verma were fake.

In an X post in Hindi, she said, “All the pictures released by Parvesh Verma are fake. They are not pictures of Kejriwal ji's house.”

She said the pictures were downloaded from the social media site Pinterest “to defame” Kejriwal.