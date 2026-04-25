In first attack since BJP merger, Raghav Chadha slams Kejriwal for 'Sheesh Mahal 2'

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday launched his first attack at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal since merging with the BJP along with six other MPs. He backed the BJP's ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ charge against Kejriwal and said that the AAP must introspect. Seven of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, quit the party on Friday, April 24. (PTI)

Chadha also said that the controversy surrounding the former Delhi chief minister's residence, dubbed the ‘sheesh mahal’ by the BJP earlier, was one of the key reasons for the AAP's loss in the Delhi assembly elections. Follow live updates on Raghav Chadha and other AAP MPs' BJP merger

“Sheesh Mahal Part Two has come in Delhi. Some pictures of it have surfaced. If there was one major reason for the Aam Aadmi Party's loss in the Delhi elections,” Chadha said in a media interaction on Saturday.

His attack on Kejriwal came hours after the BJP levelled similar accusations of lavish living on the AAP leader. At a press conference this morning, Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said: “After he was forced out of Sheesh Mahal by Dhurandhar voters of Delhi, he shifted to Punjab, where he grabbed a bungalow, and now he has prepared Sheesh Mahal 2 at Lodhi Estate”.

BJP shares pics, AAP says ‘downloaded from Pinterest’ The pictures Raghav Chadha was referring to in his fresh attack on Kejriwal were of the Type VII bungalow allotted by the Centre to Kejriwal as chief of AAP. The BJP flashed the pictures during the press conference today, accusing Kejriwal of using “private money” to create superior quality amenities at the bungalow.

However, the AAP has rejected the pictures as “fake, false, and baseless". AAP leader Atishi even said that the pictures were downloaded from Pinterest to defame Kejriwal.

“What times these have become for them - when they can't find anything against Kejriwal ji, they're making false claims based on images picked up from the internet. Parvesh Verma ji: You could've used AI for this instead; theft doesn't get caught that quickly,” Atishi wrote on X.