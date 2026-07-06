Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Guests reveal that groom cried more than bride during their 20-minute vows

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said their “I dos” on July 3 in Madison Square Garden and details about the wedding kept tightly under wraps for weeks, but guests are now painting a picture of a night full of tears, music legends and touches so personal they made the massive arena feel intimate. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with guests now sharing details of the star-studded night. (AFP)

Travis Kelce was left in tears during the vows Swift and Kelce personally wrote their own vows, and Swift's vows featured a bit of her singing, two guests told NBC News.

As per People, an insider said “their vows were about 20 minutes each,” and the couple read them from gold books. The couple also gave guests embroidered handkerchiefs for emotional moments during the ceremony.

The exchange brought tears to the crowd, with one attendee telling NBC News, “You would think the bride would be the one crying more, but it was actually Travis that was more emotional.”

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Inside the ceremony The two guests told NBC News that attendees first walked through a tunnel featuring photos of Swift and Kelce through the years, from childhood through their relationship, before stepping into what was the couple's “Secret Garden.”

As per People, an insider said the venue “looked like a forest,” with decor including ferns and trees and the arena seats covered in white.

During the ceremony, “Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do,’" the source said.

The pair's representatives said in a statement that the ceremony was officiated by friend and comedian Adam Sandler and the couple skipped a traditional wedding party, instead, Swift's brother Austin Swift served as “Man of Honor,” while Kelce's brother Jason Kelce served as best man.

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What we know about the reception After the ceremony, Taylor's mom invited everyone into the reception room, where a stage was set up, according to the source cited by People. Paul McCartney performed The Beatles' “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and Stevie Nicks also performed.

Guests enjoyed food from the couple's favorite New York City restaurants, including Italian cuisine, sushi and passed trays, with bars set up throughout the venue, as per People.

While Swift did not perform at the wedding itself, she sang with Kelce at the rehearsal dinner the night before, performing their favorite rock song together, as per NBC.