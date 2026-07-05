Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Best celebrity guest looks
Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and more brought designer glamour to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's black-tie wedding at Madison Square Garden.
There may not be any official pictures of bride Taylor Swift just yet, but her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce was nothing short of a celebrity style parade. From Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba, here’s who wore what to the black-tie celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Here’s a dekko.
Taylor Swift’s best friend, singer Selena Gomez, exuded old Hollywood glamour as she shimmered in an embellished Oscar de la Renta gown.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid embraced soft glamour in a blush pink beaded Wiederhoeft gown with a sleek, sculpted silhouette.
Singer Jennifer Lopez brought drama in a black velvet Bach Mai dress that came with a vinyl skirt bodice. She paired the all-black look with diamond jewellery.
Singer Camila Cabello brought a romantic pop of colour in a striking red lace gown by Zimmermann.
Actor Dakota Johnson proved the little black dress never goes out of style in a sophisticated Valentino halter gown.
Actor Bradley Cooper kept it on-theme as he looked suave and timeless in a classic black tuxedo.
Singer Ed Sheeran broke away from traditional black tie in a turquoise paisley suit, while his wife Cherry Seaborn complemented him in a vibrant orange Etro gown.
Actor Jessica Alba made a dazzling entrance in a custom Prada ensemble featuring a black halter bodice and a shimmering gold sequinned skirt.