Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding: Best celebrity guest looks

There may not be any official pictures of bride Taylor Swift just yet, but her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce was nothing short of a celebrity style parade. From Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba, here’s who wore what to the black-tie celebration at Madison Square Garden on July 3. Here’s a dekko.

(L-R) Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid turn up in style for singer Taylor Swift's wedding in NYC.