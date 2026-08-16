Gurgaon woman shocked by 1BHK rents of up to ₹20,000: ‘Are we working just to pay landlords?’

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing her frustration over soaring rents while searching for a one-bedroom flat in the city. In a video posted on Instagram, she claimed that even modest 1BHK properties were being quoted at prices significantly higher than what she had expected. A Gurgaon woman said she struggled to find an affordable 1BHK, with monthly rents reaching up to ₹20,000. (Instagram/asthasingh_162)

‘Don’t shift to Gurgaon’ The woman, identified as Astha, said she had been looking for a 1BHK flat in Gurgaon when she began receiving quotes ranging between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 per month.

(Also read: Man reveals how much it cost him to move from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘Credit cards maxed out already’)

Expressing her frustration over the cost of housing, she said, "Don't make this mistake, even by mistake. Don't shift to Gurgaon! So, I have been searching for 1 BHK flats in Gurgaon, and these are the replies I'm getting: "Nothing is available for 12,000 or 10,000 rupees; it will cost at least 15,000 to 20,000 rupees." So, bro, what is a person supposed to earn? Whatever you earn will just go into rent! It feels like we working just to pay landlords. And don't even talk about the drainage system!"

Her remarks highlighted a familiar concern among people living in major corporate hubs, where a considerable share of monthly income can go towards rent and other living expenses.

Astha also took a swipe at the city's infrastructure while complaining about the drainage system.

She shared the clip with the caption, "Gurgaon is mini Bangalore", drawing a comparison between the two cities that frequently make headlines over high rents, traffic congestion and other challenges faced by residents.

Watch the clip here: