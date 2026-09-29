The rise of AI astrologers: How personalized, on-demand astrology is changing the way Gen Z seeks guidance

Astrology has long been something people turn to during moments of uncertainty, whether they are thinking about relationships, career choices or what may lie ahead. But the way younger people engage with it is changing. With AI-powered astrologers now offering personalized, on-demand conversations, astrology is moving beyond occasional horoscope readings and consultations into something people can return to whenever they have a question. How personalized, on-demand astrology is changing the way Gen Z seeks guidance (Pinterest)

According to Arvind Subbarao, Co-Founder and CEO of iMeUsWe, AI is making astrology more private, interactive and accessible, particularly for younger users. The company’s internal user behavior analysis shows that people aged 18 to 35 account for 89% of its AI astrologer consultations.

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The data also offers a glimpse into the questions that bring younger users to astrology. About 68% of queries are related to marriage and relationships, while 16% focus on career and profession. These numbers suggest that many users are turning to astrology to address deeply personal questions or situations where they may feel uncertain about what comes next.

One of the biggest changes is the ability to have a more continuous conversation. Instead of reading a general horoscope or scheduling an occasional consultation, you can ask follow-up questions, revisit earlier concerns and receive interpretations based on your birth chart and the context you provide.

“AI is shifting astrology from an occasional consultation to a private, ongoing conversation around the questions people are actually living through,” Subbarao said.

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For younger users, that accessibility can also make it easier to discuss subjects they may find difficult to raise elsewhere. Questions about relationships, marriage, identity and personal growth can be highly sensitive. An AI-led experience offers a private space where you can ask questions in your own words and return to them as your circumstances change.

The appeal, however, is not simply about predicting the future. According to Subbarao, Gen Z is increasingly using astrology to understand themselves, their relationships and personal growth. In that sense, AI is changing astrology from a one-way reading into a more conversational experience, and this shift highlights the growing role of personalization. Rather than receiving the same broad interpretation as everyone else, you can engage with guidance shaped around your birth chart, current concerns and preferred style of interaction.

AI may be changing how astrology is experienced, but it does not remove the need for human judgment. Its role, as Subbarao describes it, is to make astrology more contextual and accessible while giving people another language for reflecting on uncertainty and their own experiences.

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Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based practice and is not scientifically proven. These interpretations are intended for reflection and entertainment and should not replace professional advice or be used as the sole basis for important decisions.