Zohran Mamdani is a Swiftie? Mayor's hidden playlist revealed amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding buzz

As Taylor Swift gets ready to say “I do” to Travis Kelce, the wedding buzz has uncovered an unexpected Swiftie. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani once had a playlist filled with Taylor Swift songs. His office shared the playlist after he referenced one of her tracks while talking about her wedding celebrations. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani reveals he was once a big Taylor Swift fan. (AP Photo/Adam Gray, taylorswift/Instagram)

Why Zohran Mamdani mentioned Taylor Swift before her wedding Zohran Mamdani is the mayor of the largest city in the United States and has become the face of a national progressive movement. But in private, he was also a Taylor Swift fan.

Like many millennials, Mayor Mamdani who is 34, went through a Taylor Swift phase. As per The New York Times, in 2021, a dozen of Swift's songs made it into his “Top 100” playlist that year. The mayor's office shared this playlist with the NYT after he mentioned one of her songs at a news conference last month, where he said he would not be attending Swift's wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden.

“I wish them a lovely wedding,” he said at the conference, referring to Swift and Travis Kelce. “I'll listen to 'Only the Young' at home on my own."

Also Read: Taylor Swift's maid of honor and Travis Kelce's best man: Who's expected to stand beside the couple as they say 'I do'

The Taylor Swift songs on Zohran Mamdani's playlist According to The New York Times, Mamdani had 12 Taylor Swift songs in his Top 100 playlist in 2021.

The songs included:

Only the Young

Love Story

my tears ricochet

I Forgot That You Existed

Dress

Cruel Summer

Delicate

I Know Places

I Don't Wanna Live Forever (with Zayn)

I Think He Knows

London Boy

august

The report also noted that Mamdani, who is widely known for his love of hip-hop, met his wife, artist Rama Duwaji, on the dating app Hinge in 2021, the same year these songs appeared on his playlist.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'already married' ahead of Madison Square Garden grand celebrations in New York

New York's political scene is full of Taylor Swift fans As per The New York Times, Swift's wedding buzz has revealed just how many people in New York's political circle are fans of her music. Former mayor Bill de Blasio said his favorite song is “the 1,” calling it “very emotionally powerful and honest” and adding that it made him “think of the way past lovers linger in our memories for years or even decades.”

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch even traveled to another city to attend Swift's Eras Tour, according to police spokeswoman Delaney Kempner, who is also a Swiftie herself. Kempner, who has helped with security planning for the wedding, said her favorite song is “Dancing With Our Hands Tied.”

Dora Pekec, a spokeswoman for Mayor Mamdani who has been handling questions about the wedding, said her favorite is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”