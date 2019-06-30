Today in New Delhi, India
‘I represent inclusive India’: Nusrat Jahan on fatwa over attire

Criticising her “un-Islamic” post-marriage appearance at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a ‘fatwa’ against the newly-married Member of Parliament.

Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.(ANI)

After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a ‘burqa’ in Parliament, actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan on Saturday said that she represents an “inclusive India”.

“I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion,” Jahan said in a statement that she later shared on Twitter.

She also wrote that she “respects all religions”.

“I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions,” Jahan said.

Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 19.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 07:49 IST

