Sushmita Sen on adopting two girls: ‘People think it was a great act of charity but it was self-preservation’

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:10 IST

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who adopted two girls, has said that her decision to bring Renee and Alisah into her family was not an act of charity. She claims she was trying to protect herself. She adopted Renee in 2000 and later brought Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010.

An Indian Express report quoted her as saying, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” Sushmita was speaking at FICCI Hyderabad recently.

“In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood,” she added.

Sharing a small snippet from the event, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “#bornfromtheheart Thank you Shilpa Datla & the entire team of #ficciflohyderabad for inviting me to yet another enriching session of interaction with like minded women!!!If this helps encourage & strengthen the resolve of people to be more open towards #adoption our job is done!!! I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita, an active Instagram user, often shares pictures and videos with her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She also shares achievements of her daughters with her fans on the platform.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 11:02 IST