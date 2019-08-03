Khushi Kapoor watches film with covered eyes, Janhvi Kapoor says she is praying. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:31 IST

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi, has found an innovative way of watching films and uncle Sanjay Kapoor decided to share it with the world. Sanjay has shared a video from a flight where he accompanied Khushi and the video as well the comments on it are hilarious.

In the video, we can see a young girl lying down on an airplane seat with a phone in her hands and the headphones going up to her face. However, the face is covered with a black cloth and all we see is that a video is playing on the phone and the girl is playing with the wire of the earphones. Sanjay shared the video and wrote, “Guess who ? A very unique way to see a film , clue ....... one of my family members.” Responding to the post, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavana guessed it was Sanjay’s daughter Shanaya while a few fans thought it to be his wife Maheep.

However, it was Khushi in the video and sister Janhvi wrote, “Praying”, referring to the closed eyes and counting rosary imagery being created. Maheep commented with laughter emojis on the video.

On the work front, Janhvi has completed one schedule of Roohi Afza where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and is currently in Georgia for Kargil Girl – a film on India’s first woman fighter pilot who had an important role in the 1999 Kargil war.

Later this year, she will also begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht where she will star alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Aditya Roy Kapur.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 10:30 IST