Arjun Kapoor saves girlfriend Malaika Arora from flirty Karan Tacker at IFFM: ‘Peeche wali ke saath flirt kar na’

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:07 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora made their first public appearance together and it was just as eventful as anyone would expect. The two attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne together on Thursday and gave their fans a tiny display of affection.

The awards night’s host, television actor Karan Tacker tried to flirt with Malaika at the event but Arjun was quick to ward him away with a hilarious comment. Karan complimented Malaika on how good she looked after her flight. “I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous,” he said. He gave the knife a twist by telling Arjun, “You’re lucky to be sitting next to her.”

At this, Arjun got off his seat, took the mic from Karan and said, “Jaake peeche wali ke sath flirt karna (Go flirt with that girl in the back).” The entire audience burst out laughing at Arjun’s reaction.

However, Arjun didn’t get any less love from his Australian fans. One video from the event shows him walking out of the venue when a woman screams ‘Hey, sexy!’ at him. The actor gives her a big smile and returns later to meet the fans. Arjun is seen with a big smile on his face as the women make crazy noises on meeting him.

Arjun and Malaika are joined by Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and others at the film festival. The actors and filmmakers will represent the Indian film industry at the fest where films like Gully Boy, AndhaDhun and Super Deluxe were honoured for their ‘courage’. The festival will screen over 60 films from all across India and the subcontinent in over 22 languages from August 8 to 15.

