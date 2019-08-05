Malaika Arora is the queen of Monday motivation, new swimsuit pic proves it. See here

bollywood

TV personality Malaika Arora has shared a couple of new pictures on Instagram, showcasing the two avatars she’s best known for - the beach look and the gym look. Malaika shared the pictures on Instagram on Monday.

The first one seems to be a throwback to her recent Maldives vacation, and it shows her wearing a swimsuit, with her feet in the pool. Behind her is the infinite blue sky, and the ocean. She captioned the picture, “Find ur happy place n cherish it,” and added as a hashtag, “Malaika’s Monday motivation.”

“That’s some motivation,” wrote actor Dino Morea in the comments section. The post has been ‘liked close to half a million times in just a few hours. Malaika followed it up with a picture of herself, posing in gym wear. She captioned it, “Confident from head to toe. Monday, we’re coming in.” Her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, joined her in posting a Monday motivation picture, and shared a glimpse of himself working out. He captioned his picture, “Keep moving.... keep grinding... keep at it... the result will come in due time.”

Asked about whether the couple is planning a wedding in the near future, Malaika told Zoom in a recent interview, “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now.”

Over the weekend, Malaika had shared several pictures from a photoshoot she’d participated in while she was in the Maldives. The photos, clicked by Rohan Shrestha, showed Malaika in all sorts of stunning poses, and were a part of a spread for Travel & Leisure magazine.

