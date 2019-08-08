Indian Film Festival of Melbourne red carpet: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora arrive together, Shah Rukh gets musical welcome. Watch video

bollywood

Bollywood stars and filmmakers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Malaika Arora attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne awards night on Thursday in Australia. They were also spotted in their best outfits at the red carpet and also at the main event.

Arjun Kapoor was seen arriving at the venue with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. She was dressed in a structured red gown while Arjun was seen in a black tuxedo. Videos from their arrival show him protecting Malaika from an excited crowd. The two were received by the organisers to the sound of beating dhols.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, got a musical welcome. Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, who had earlier collaborated with likes of Elton John, paid a tribute to the cinematic legacy of Shah Rukh at festival. The orchestra played a medley of songs from Shah Rukh’s films.

Shah Rukh, who is also the chief guest at the festival, will be presented the award by Linda Dessau, who is the first female Governor of the State of Victoria. “I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne.”I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM,” Shah Rukh had earlier said in a statement. He was seen sitting next to her at the event.

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM is back for its tenth edition and will celebrate “courage” as its central theme in 2019.The felicitation will take place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, which is one of the city’s heritage landmarks.

