e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with grandkids Aaradhya, Navya, Agatsya; Shweta shares pics. See here

Actor Amitabh Bachchan posed with his grandkids Aaradhya, Navya and Agatsya at the family Raksha Bandhan get together. Shweta also shared pictures with Abhishek. See here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their grandkids Aaradhya, Navya and Agatsya.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their grandkids Aaradhya, Navya and Agatsya.
         

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has shared several pictures from the Bachchan family’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Thursday. Shweta, the daughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, took to Instagram to post four new pictures on the festival

The first picture shows her posing with brother Abhishek Bachchan. “Cha-ching,” she captioned the picture, showing off the envelope of money she probably received from Abhishek. He wore a white kurta pyjama with a red jacket, while Shweta wore a pearl coloured salwar suit.

 

View this post on Instagram

Cha Ching.

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Brothers & Sisters

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

The second post is a group picture, in which Abhishek and Shweta are joined by their kids, Aaradhya, Navya and Agatsya, along with Naina Bachchan. “Brothers and sisters,” Shweta captioned the picture, in which everyone is wearing traditional Indian clothes. The third picture shows only Navya and Agatsya. Shweta captioned it, “Best behaviour,” probably because of the serious expressions on the siblings’ face.

 

View this post on Instagram

Best behaviour

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

The final picture is another group image. This one shows Amitabh and Jaya posing with their grandkids, Navya, Agatsya and Aaradhya.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh shared two black and white throwback pictures of Shweta and Abhishek. One photo shows him carrying Abhishek in his arms while Shweta plays on a scooter. The other picture shows his wife and veteran actor Jaya carrying Shweta in her arms while he carries Abhishek. “RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere,” he captioned his tweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 16:01 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss