Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with grandkids Aaradhya, Navya, Agatsya; Shweta shares pics. See here

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:01 IST

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has shared several pictures from the Bachchan family’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Thursday. Shweta, the daughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, took to Instagram to post four new pictures on the festival

The first picture shows her posing with brother Abhishek Bachchan. “Cha-ching,” she captioned the picture, showing off the envelope of money she probably received from Abhishek. He wore a white kurta pyjama with a red jacket, while Shweta wore a pearl coloured salwar suit.

The second post is a group picture, in which Abhishek and Shweta are joined by their kids, Aaradhya, Navya and Agatsya, along with Naina Bachchan. “Brothers and sisters,” Shweta captioned the picture, in which everyone is wearing traditional Indian clothes. The third picture shows only Navya and Agatsya. Shweta captioned it, “Best behaviour,” probably because of the serious expressions on the siblings’ face.

The final picture is another group image. This one shows Amitabh and Jaya posing with their grandkids, Navya, Agatsya and Aaradhya.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh shared two black and white throwback pictures of Shweta and Abhishek. One photo shows him carrying Abhishek in his arms while Shweta plays on a scooter. The other picture shows his wife and veteran actor Jaya carrying Shweta in her arms while he carries Abhishek. “RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere,” he captioned his tweet.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 16:01 IST